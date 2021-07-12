NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NYSE:NURO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 28,238 Shares

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NYSE:NURO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 26,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,027. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

