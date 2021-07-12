Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Reaches $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00277130 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

