Neutrino System Base Token Hits One Day Volume of $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino System Base Token has a market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00159052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.47 or 0.99745731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00957793 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino System Base Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Trading

