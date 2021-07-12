Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.81 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $397.00 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,309,234 coins and its circulating supply is 397,308,657 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

