Neutrino USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $397.43 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00116377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00162064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.50 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00966693 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,306,726 coins and its circulating supply is 397,306,150 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

