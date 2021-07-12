New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 416,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,019,156 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

