New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.94 Million

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post $145.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.49 million and the lowest is $142.40 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $583.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in New Residential Investment by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

