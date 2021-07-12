Newton (NEW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $696,278.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $696,278.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.