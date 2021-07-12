NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,189.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.83 or 0.01451751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00418001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00080401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002836 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

