NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $546,075.54 and approximately $301.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00403512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

