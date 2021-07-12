NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.28. 5,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 47,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.82.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.