NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 676,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,730,000. The Allstate makes up about 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,052. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.98. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

