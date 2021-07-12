NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 138,360 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,665,000. Anthem makes up approximately 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Anthem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

