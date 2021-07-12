NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 347,847 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,575,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Mercury Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.25. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,568. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

