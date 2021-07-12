NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 363,392 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,839. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.