NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 207,182 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.11. 100,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

