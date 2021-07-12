NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $22.31 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.08% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 32,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,828. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.