NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $39.80 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,796,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $78.27. 144,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

