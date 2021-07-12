NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 939,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,036,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

