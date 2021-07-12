NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

POOL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $476.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $273.37 and a 12 month high of $476.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

