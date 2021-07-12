NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,315,000. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.90. 3,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

