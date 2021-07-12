NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,821,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD remained flat at $$322.09 on Monday. 55,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

