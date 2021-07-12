NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 327,042 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 327,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,895. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

