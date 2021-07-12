NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $39.96 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,963,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,379. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

