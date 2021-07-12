NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $71.36 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,355,000. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.97. 2,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,221. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

