NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,717,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $796,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $381.09. 6,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

