NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 383,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,522,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. 93,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

