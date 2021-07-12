Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys $37,248.75 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.32. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

