Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys $37,248.75 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.32. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
