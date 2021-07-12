Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) Major Shareholder Purchases $734,518.08 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $734,518.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75.

Shares of NICK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

