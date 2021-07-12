NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. 184,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. The company has a market capitalization of $255.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,118 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,800 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

