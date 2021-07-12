Nimiq (NIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $44.46 million and $1.42 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.54 or 0.06176306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.01452826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00144332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00621405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00418982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00324470 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,673,202,130 coins and its circulating supply is 8,011,702,130 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

