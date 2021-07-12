Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Noah by 92.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $4,314,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 181.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 130.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NOAH opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

