Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.