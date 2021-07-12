Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 539,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

