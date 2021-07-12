Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 423,950 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,575,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,998,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

