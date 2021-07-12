Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 503,951 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 503,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.