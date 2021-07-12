Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 562,700 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCLFU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

OTCMKTS:RCLFU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $829,105 over the last quarter.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

