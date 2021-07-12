Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $4.26 Million in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of EUSGU stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

