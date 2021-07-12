Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $5.02 Million in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSSIU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

