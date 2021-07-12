Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

SPTKU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

