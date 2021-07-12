Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $7,621,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

