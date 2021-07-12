Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $7,277,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $7,160,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth about $6,856,000.

OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

