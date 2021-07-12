Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSGU opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

