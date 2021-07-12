Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 423,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $114,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $202,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

