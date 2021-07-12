Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 539,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,670,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

