Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 562,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,032 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $80,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock worth $829,105 over the last quarter.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

