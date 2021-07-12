Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.85 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $271,329.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

