Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 19,519 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $73.53 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.