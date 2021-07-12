Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 197,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 178,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,920,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,982 shares of company stock worth $14,425,537. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $107.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

