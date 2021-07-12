Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 140,643 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

